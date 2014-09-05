ZENICA, Bosnia, Sept 5 Up to five Bosnian miners were feared dead after a rock burst left them trapped, rescuers and other miners said on Friday, as emergency teams evacuated others who had spent more than 18 hours underground.

Mine Manager Esad Civic said 29 miners had been rescued, among 34 who had been trapped half a kilometre below the surface after an earthquake triggered a rock burst on Thursday afternoon.

Miners and rescuers at the scene said they feared three of the miners had died, while Sinan Husic, head of the regional miners union, said the death toll could be five.

(Reporting by Maja Zuvela, editing by John Stonestreet)