(Refiles to removes extra characters in seventh paragraph)
* Rescuers recover bodies of all miners after 80-hour search
* Joint prayer, burial to be held on Monday in town of
Zenica
* Miners, experts call for more investment in mine safety
SARAJEVO, Sept 7 Rescuers recovered late on
Sunday the body of the last of five Bosnian miners who were
killed after an earthquake triggered a collapse at the central
Raspotocje mine and trapped 34 miners half a kilometre below the
surface.
In the third such accident this year, a 3.5-magnitude
earthquake on Thursday near the central Bosnian town of Zenica
caused rocks in the mine to fracture explosively, sealing off
the miners in an underground passage.
Twenty-nine miners were pulled out alive within the first 24
hours and the bodies of four of the dead were recovered on
Saturday.
After digging for 80 hours through tight underground
corridors filled with methane, emergency teams on Sunday night
reached the body of the last miner who was buried under piles of
earth, said mine manager Esad Civic.
A joint prayer for the five men and the burial will be held
later on Monday in Zenica. A day of national mourning was
declared in Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, where
the mine is located.
Nuraga Duranovic, the Federation chief mining inspector,
said the miners most probably suffocated from poisonous gases
released in the air after the rock burst.
Sixteen people have been injured in previous accidents this
year, and experts say that Raspotocje is the most dangerous of
all Bosnia's coal mines because of frequent rock bursts caused
by tremors at its deep underground pits. Thirty nine miners died
in a rock burst at the mine in 1982.
Raspotocje produces coal for Bosnia's largest power utility,
EPBiH, and employs 430 miners.
The mine had been among the best equipped in the region
before the collapse of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, but was damaged
by shelling in the Bosnian war and has not been substantially
upgraded since.
In 2009, the Federation government merged seven coal mines,
including Raspotocje, with EPBiH to supply its coal-fired
plants, and the utility pledged to invest more than 200 million
Bosnian marka ($135 million) over five years to improve
working conditions.
It has so far spent 140 million marka, but Raspotocje has
seen little of that.
Some of the miners who survived the Thursday's accident have
said they would not return to work.
Civic said that management and trade union would request
additional funding and investment from EPBiH to improve the work
conditions and safety of miners at Raspotocje.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Toby Chopra)