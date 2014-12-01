SARAJEVO Dec 1 Bosnia's largest engineering
group, Energoinvest, has signed a 29 million euro deal
($36 million) to build a 400 kV power transmission line in
neighbouring Montenegro, it said on Monday.
The 116-kilometre-line will connect the northern town of
Pljevlja, where Montenegro aims to add one more coal-fired power
plant unit, to the country's south and eventually link to a
future Adriatic under-sea power cable with Italy.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
is financing the project.
Italian power grid company Terna aims build the
1,000 megawatt (MW) under-sea cable at a cost of 1 billion euros
as part of plans to create a Mediterranean power hub.
Hooking up Montenegro, where Italy's top regional utility
A2A holds a 41.7 percent stake in utility EPCG, would
give Italy access to power from the Balkans.
Energoinvest said it has recently commissioned a 110 kV
transmission line in Albania, worth 31 million euros, and is
currently building another 400 kV line in the north of Albania
at a cost of nearly 26 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.8029 euro)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Louise
Heavens)