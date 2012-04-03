By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 3 Moody's Investors Service cut
Bosnia and Herzegovina's speculative credit rating one notch
further to B3 from B2 and warned of potentially more downgrades,
citing deteriorating fiscal conditions and heightened political
risks.
In a statement, Moody's said the government's fiscal
position is deteriorating, "including the emergence of large
structural deficits at the sub-national level and limited access
to external financing."
The firm has put the sovereign's credit on review for
further downgrade, meaning they could cut further within a three
month time frame.
Bosnia and Herzegovina is now rated one notch higher by
Standard & Poor's with a rating of B. Both are deep down in the
junk status category on their respective ratings scales.
Moody's points out that "antagonistic" political dynamics
are a consideration in the rating given they briefly interrupted
payments to "several multilateral financial institutions" and on
one commercial bank loan in 2012.
(Additional reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Andrew Hay)