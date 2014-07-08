SARAJEVO, July 8 Bosnian telecoms firm m:tel
plans to expand into Austria with a mobile virtual
network operator (MVNO), it said on Tuesday, in a move that may
help ease antitrust concerns after a merger cut the number of
operators to three from four.
Increased competition in the Austrian market is seen as
having wider importance for the European telecoms industry and
may signal whether further consolidation will be allowed by
regulators elsewhere.
Hutchison Whampoa's Drei bought Orange Austria at
the start of 2013, reducing the number of mobile carriers to
three from four.
As a condition of the takeover, Hutchison had to agree to
offer access to its network at almost cost price to MVNOs -
no-frills service providers - who could boost competition again.
Until now no new MVNO services have launched on Hutchison's
network.
M:tel, majority-owned by Serbia's Telekom Srbija, will
target the former Yugoslav diaspora, Austria's second-biggest
immigrant group.
M:tel said it would provide fixed-line service via a
non-geographic code, as well as voice, text, short message and
data service and multi-media content from ex-Yugoslavia, such
as live TV and web-based streaming.
A spokeswoman for the company declined to say whose network
m:tel would use in Austria.
Austria's three mobile network operators - Telekom Austria
, Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile and Drei -
declined immediate comment.
Austria's telecoms regulator said in June the country may
see new mobile telecoms operators entering the market in the
fourth quarter of 2014.
M:tel shares on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE) traded
flat at 1.55 Bosnian marka ($1.07) on Tuesday. It's
first-quarter profit fell 18 percent to 20.55 million marka due
to the poor payment of bills in the fixed-line telephony sector.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
($1 = 1.438 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Additional reporting by Georgina
Prodhan in Vienna; Editing by Louise Heavens)