SARAJEVO Oct 8 Bosnia's second largest telecoms firm, m:tel, cut its interim dividend by 13 percent to 0.094 marka ($0.06) per share after its profit fell on a decline in subscribers.

The operator said its shareholders are set to meet on Nov. 7 to approve a 46 million marka interim payout from its 2013 profit.

The company, majority owned by Serbia's Telekom Srbija, posted a first-half net profit of 44.6 million marka, down 13 percent, after a fall in fixed-line and mobile telephony subscribers. [ID: nL6N0G159O]

Its shares on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange were up 0.6 percent at 1.69 marka on Tuesday. ($1= 1.44 Bosnian marka)

(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Louise Heavens)