SARAJEVO May 4 Bosnia's second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, slightly increased its 2014 dividend to 0.1203 Bosnian marka ($0.07) per share from 0.110 marka last year, it said in a statement to the Banja Luka Stock Exchange.

Last week, m:tel reported that its first-quarter profit rose 2.6 percent to 22.6 million marka due to an increase in mobile and internet service users. Profit for the full year rose 6.2 percent to 106.5 million marka. [ID: nL5N0XR5X5]

Its 2014 results overshadowed the performance of the country's biggest telecoms company, BH Telecom, which on Monday reported a 2014 net profit of 78.6 million marka, down by about a third from the previous year.

M:tel's payment of a 59.1 million marka dividend to its shareholders will begin on June 29, it said.

The company, majority owned by Serbia's Telekom Srbija, has already paid a 47.3 million marka interim dividend from its 2014 profit at 0.0962 marka per share.

Shares in m:tel, which has a market capitalisation of 796 million marka, traded flat at 1.62 marka.

(1$ = 1.754 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Jane Merriman)