BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Feb 22 Bosnia's second-largest telecoms firm m:tel posted a 2011 net profit of 107.4 million Bosnian marka ($72.6 million), little changed on the year before, and said it expects a similar result in 2012 as the economy continues to stagnate.

General Manager Predrag Culibrk said the company had managed to reach its targets for 2011 despite a difficult economic environment.

"As we still don't see indications that the economic situation may improve, our plans for 2012 will focus on keeping the profit from 2011, i.e we foresee profit at between 105 million and 110 million marka," Culibrk told a news conference.

Culibrk said the number of fixed-line telephony subscribers fell slightly in 2011 but the number of ADSL users was up 22.5 percent. The numbers of users of the OPEN package offering fixed-line telephony, ADSL and digital TV was up 162 percent.

"In 2011, we did not have a significant growth of gross domestic product, while we saw stagnation in payrolls, increased inflation and a fall in purchasing power, as well as increased pressure on businesses," Culibrk said.

An increase in tax and social contributions in the Serb Republic cost the company 127 million marka in payments for its more than 2,000 employees.

Revenue in 2011 increased slightly from the previous year to 501.7 million marka and the EBITDA margin (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation divided by total revenue) at 46.3 percent was the highest in the region, said m:tel Finance Director Jasmina Lopacic. (Reporting By Gordana Katana; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Holmes)