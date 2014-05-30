BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
SARAJEVO May 30 Bosnia's second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, cut its 2013 dividend by 4.6 percent to 0.110 Bosnian marka ($0.06) per share after a worsening economic environment hurt its revenues.
Shareholders of the company, majority owned by Serbia's Telekom Srbija, approved this week a 54.2 million Bosnian marka dividend from its 2013 profit of 100.3 million, which fell 8.7 percent from the previous year.
M:tel's first-quarter profit fell 18 percent to 20.55 million Bosnian marka ($14.3 million) due to the poor payment of bills in the fixed-line telephony sector.
Its shares on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange were down 0.63 percent at 1.58 marka on Friday.
Sarajevo-based BH Telecom, the country's largest telecoms operator, in April reported a 4.2 percent drop in full-year 2013 net profit to 116.6 million marka, citing lower prices for international traffic and increased operating costs.
(1$=1.437 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Susan Thomas)
April 17 Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.