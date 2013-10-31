SARAJEVO Oct 31 Bosnia's second-largest
telecoms firm, m:tel, posted third-quarter profit of
78.7 million Bosnian marka ($55 million) on Thursday, down 11
percent on lower revenue that the company said was due to a
worsening economic situation.
Revenues fell 3.2 percent to 356 million marka, with those
from fixed-line down nine percent mainly due to unpaid bills,
m:tel said in its consolidated financial statement on Thursday.
M:tel said the worsening economic situation will most
probably result in the reduced use of telecommunication services
on the market of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, where it
mainly operates.
"This will most probably reduce business activities of the
Group, and ... expected revenues in 2013," m:tel said in the
statement published on the website of the Banja Luka Stock
Exchange (www.blberza.com).
(1$=1.433 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Evans)