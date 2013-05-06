SARAJEVO May 6 Bosnia's second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, posted a first-quarter profit of 25 million Bosnian marka ($16.7 million) on Monday, down eight percent on lower revenues from fixed-line telephony caused mainly by unpaid bills.

Revenues fell 3.7 percent to 110.5 million marka, with those from fixed-line telephony down eight percent reflecting a worsening economic situation, m:tel said in its consolidated financial statement on Monday.

"This can directly influence the company's expected revenues in 2013," it said in a statement published on the website of the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (www.blberza.com).

Its mobile users in the first quarter fell 5.5 percent to 1.3 million.

Sarajevo-based BH Telecom, the country's largest telecoms operator, last week reported a full-year 2012 net profit of 131.7 million marka, a fall of 2 percent it blamed on difficult business conditions and increased competition. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jason Neely)