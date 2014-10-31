SARAJEVO Oct 31 Bosnia's second-largest
telecoms firm, m:tel, reported a 10.2 percent rise in
third-quarter profit to 86.8 million Bosnian marka ($55.5
million) compared with a year ago, while revenue increased by
3.2 percent to 367.6 million marka.
The company, based in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic and
owned by Serbia's state-owned Telekom Srbije, did not provide an
explanation of its performance in its filing with the Banja Luka
Stock Exchange.
Bosnia's current economic crisis so far "has had a very
limited and indirect impact on the financial condition and
performance of the group," it said.
The figures showed a slight drop in the number of its
fixed-line and mobile subscribers and a modest rise in the
number of subscribers to its Internet and integrated telecoms
services.
Earlier this month, m:tel launched the Mtel Austria mobile
virtual network operator (MVNO), investing 1.4 million euros
following a capital increase last month.
The company also said that it had acquired a majority stake
in Sarajevo-based telecoms operator Logosoft as of Oct. 1.
M:tel is one of three telecoms firms that operate in Bosnia,
as well as Sarajevo-based BH Telecom and Mostar-based Hrvatske
Telekomunikacije, both of which operate mainly in Bosnia's
autonomous Bosniak-Croat federation.
Shares in m:tel closed down 0.62 percent at 1.61 marka
before the filing was released.
(1$=1.562 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jane Baird)