SARAJEVO, March 5 Bosnia's second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, said on Thursday its 2014 net profit rose 6.2 percent to 106.5 million Bosnian marka ($60.3 million) on more users.

Revenues in 2014 rose 2.1 percent to 488 million marka, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

"This is a consequence of technology development and constant improvement and expansion of the service portfolio, and the rise in the number of users of integrated services," m:tel said.

Last year, m:tel expanded in Austria with a mobile virtual network operator, setting up its fully-owned company MTEL Austria.[ID: nL6N0PI4BR]

It also acquired a 65 percent stake in the Sarajevo-based Logosoft internet service provider.

Shares in m:tel, with a market capitalisation of 781.3 million marka, traded flat at 1.59 marka on Thursday. (1$ = 1.767 Bosnian marka)

