SARAJEVO, April 30 Bosnia's second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 2.6 percent to 22.6 million Bosnian marka ($13 million) due to increased number of its mobile and internet service users.

The company's revenue through March rose to 109.9 million marka from 109.2 million marka in the same period last year, while operating costs fell 0.5 million marka to 85 million.

M:tel said Europe's ongoing economic problems have had limited impact on its financial position and performance, resulting in a decrease in revenue from fixed telephony.

Shares in m:tel, with a market capitalisation of 796 million marka, traded at 1.62 marka, up 0.62 percent from Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, editing by David Evans)