SARAJEVO Aug 3 Profits at m:tel, Bosnia's second-largest telecoms firm, fell 11 percent in the first half of the year to 40.8 million Bosnian marka ($22.8 million) after tax, due to increased costs related to acquisitions, the company said on Monday.

While its revenues rose 0.25 percent to 235 million marka, operating costs, mainly related to acquisitions at home and in Austria, increased 7.4 percent to 187.3 million marka, the company said in a statement.

Last year m:tel expanded in Austria as a mobile virtual network operator, setting up its fully-owned company MTEL Austria. It also acquired Logosoft, the private telephone and Internet company based in Sarajevo.

The acquisitions and related costs increased the group's total costs in the first half of the year but would result in a significant increase in revenues "in the next period," the company said in the statement.

M:tel, one of Bosnia's three telecoms operators, is based in the Serb Republic but has expanded operations in the Bosniak-Croat Federation, the Balkan country's other region. It reported a net profit of 106.5 million marka in 2014, the largest of all three operators.

M:tel is majority owned by Serbia's state-owned telephone and internet service operator Telekom Srbija, which is slated for privatisation.

The Serbian government said on Monday it would decide who can make binding offers for a 58 percent stake in the company after August 17, after assessing preliminary bids.

Shares in m:tel were down 0.6 percent at 1.61 marka on Monday, valuing the company at just over 808 million marka. ($1 = 1.786 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)