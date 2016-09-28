By Daria Sito-Sucic
| SARAJEVO, Sept 28
SARAJEVO, Sept 28 Bosnia's chief prosecutor was
suspended from office on Wednesday, a move he dismissed as a
plot to derail a sensitive investigation he was conducting into
an illegal referendum in the autonomous Bosnian Serb region.
The country's judicial council said Goran Salihovic would be
suspended while it looked into allegations he had obstructed
inquiries and interfered with judges and prosecutors' work,
without giving details on which work had been obstructed.
Salihovic denied any wrong-doing and said the charges
against him had been made up.
"I dismiss all allegations and nothing from that report is
correct, all is fabricated. The reason for the report is that I
opened an investigation against (Bosnian Serb leader) Milorad
Dodik."
The suspension came days after Salihovic summoned Dodik to
answer questions on the leader's calling of an unauthorised
referendum on whether the Serb region should celebrate a
"Statehood Day" on Jan. 9.
Many Bosnians believe Dodik called the plebiscite to boost
his popularity before elections, and also to test the ground for
a possible vote on secession from Bosnia - an uneasy
multi-ethnic federation of Serbs, Croats and Muslim Bosniaks
that was pieced together in 1995 to end an ethnic war.
The judicial council said it had appointed an acting chief
prosecutor to carry on his work, but declined to comment further
on Salihovic's suspension, or his reaction. It had earlier said
its investigation into him was based on media reports of
unprofessional conduct by Salihovic.
CHALLENGES
The impasse highlights the challenges of governing the
unwieldy, poor country, composed of a Bosniak-Croat federation
and the Serb Republic, both nominally subordinate to a central
government with limited powers based in the capital Sarajevo.
Secession by the Serb Republic would take away nearly half
Bosnia's 3.5 million people and deal a possibly fatal blow to
the EU's ambition of fostering peace in the Western Balkans by
ushering the seven Yugoslav successor states towards the bloc.
Western powers say they can do little to rein in Dodik as he
tests the limits of his autonomy within Bosnia, but have said
secession moves would cross a "red line" and force them to use
residual emergency veto powers.
Russia, a traditional ally of the Bosnian Serbs, warned the
West on Wednesday against using its veto powers, saying they did
not believe Dodik was threatening Bosnia's territorial
integrity.
It would be "categorically inadmissible" for the European
Union's High Representative to use his emergency powers in
relation to the referendum, said Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman
for the Russian foreign ministry.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo and Alexander
Winning in Moscow; Editing by Thomas Escritt)