SARAJEVO Jan 5 Bosnian police on Tuesday raided
a bank at the centre of a controversy over a villa in Belgrade
bought by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.
Bosnia's state prosecutor's office said a search for
documentation had been carried out "related to criminal acts of
financial crime", without providing further details.
The Srna news agency cited a director of the Pavlovic
International Bank in the northeast Bosnian town of Bijeljina,
Ruzica Jankovic, as saying investigators were looking for
evidence related to a loan given by the bank to Dodik for the
purchase of the villa in the Serbian capital in 2007.
"They were handed the documentation they were looking for,"
Jankovic was quoted as saying. "They did their job in a fair and
professional manner, as did we."
Local media reported that the raids - on five premises in
the towns of Bijeljina, Banja Luka and Doboj - followed charges
filed in November by an opposition party in the autonomous Serb
Republic over the loan.
Dodik is president of Bosnia's Serb Republic and is involved
in an increasingly acrimonious row over the authority of Bosnian
state institutions over Serb areas of the country, raising
concern in the West at the possibility of Bosnia unravelling 20
years after it emerged from war.
In November, SIPA, the state policy agency, raided the
Pavlovic bank and seized documentation but gave no details. The
next month, the Serb Republic halted all cooperation with SIPA
and the state judiciary over a war crimes raid on the local
police station and municipal buildings in the Serb Republic.
Relations were later restored, but Dodik is still
threatening to hold a referendum on the authority of the
national court over the Serb Republic.
