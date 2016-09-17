SARAJEVO, Sept 17 Bosnia's top court upheld a
ban on a national holiday in the autonomous Serb Republic,
saying its date, which coincides with an Orthodox Christian
holiday, discriminated against the region's Muslims Bosniaks and
Catholic Croatians.
In its ruling, the Sarajevo Constitutional Court also
ordered the regional government to halt a planned referendum on
whether to hold the holiday.
The Serb Republic is expected to defy the rulings and push
on with the referendum, planned for next Sunday, which could
deepen ethnic divisions in the country, whose intricate federal
structure was set up to preserve unity in the aftermath of war
20 years ago.
