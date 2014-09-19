* Bosnian Serb leader facing election on Oct. 12
* Says secures loan during visit to Moscow
* Bosnian finances hit by flooding in May
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, Sept 19 The leader of
Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic said on Friday Russia would
loan the region 500 million to 700 million euros ($643 million
to 900 million) to help steady its finances after devastating
flooding in May.
There was no immediate confirmation from Russia.
Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, who faces a general
election on Oct. 12, met Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Thursday in Moscow during a five-day visit that his opponents
criticised as electioneering with government money.
"I have received confirmation that the Russian government,
after passing a revised budget, agreed to approve a loan of
between 500 and 700 million euros to Republika Srpska (the Serb
Republic)," Dodik told a news conference on his return to the
regional capital, Banja Luka.
He said his government had asked for a grace period of two
to three years, an interest rate of 2 to 3 percent and a 10-year
maturity.
"These are our terms, which the Russian side has neither
rejected nor accepted," he said. The loan would require
parliamentary approval in Russia, he said, since the Serb
Republic is not a state.
The election is complicating efforts to meet terms set by
the International Monetary Fund for disbursement of new funds
under its loan agreement with Bosnia. The IMF sent a mission
last week, but Bosnian Prime Minister Vjekoslav Bevanda said on
Wednesday the governments in Bosnia were unlikely to meet reform
deadlines.
Dodik said the Serb Republic needed a reserve plan - the
Russian loan - in case the IMF on Friday freezes disbursement.
"We do not want to break the agreement with the IMF, but we
cannot accept blackmail," he said.
Dodik has long tried to nurture ties with Russia, seen by
some nationalist Serbs as their big-power protector. The Bosnian
Serb leader advocates secession from Bosnia, something the West
opposes.
Bosnia, split between two autonomous regions at the end of
the 1992-95 war, suffered damage estimated at around 2 billion
euros during the worst rainfall to hit the Balkans since records
began more than a century ago.
Bosnian Serb Prime Minister Zeljka Cvijanovic said that
Russia's VTB bank had approved a credit of 65 million
euros to help the region plug a budget deficit that has widened
since the flooding.
(1 US dollar = 0.7781 euro)
(Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson, Larry
King)