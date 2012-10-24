SARAJEVO Oct 24 Bosnia's second largest power utility EPRS has sold 574 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of 2013 power surplus to Serbia's utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) for 30.7 million euros ($39.80 million), the utility said on Wednesday.

EPS was picked among seven bidders in an international tender after offering the highest price of 53.6 euros per MWh, EPRS General Manager Branislava Milekic said.

"The price achieved in the tender is more than 90 percent above those paid by local tariff consumers," she told reporters.

The purchase will cover two-thirds of Serbia's energy import needs in 2013.

EPS wants to secure reserve capacities for the main heating season to avoid the kind of emergency purchases required during a blizzard last winter when temperatures plummeted to as low as 30 degrees Celsius below zero.

Bosnia gets 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power, with the rest coming from coal-fired plants, making the Balkan country one of the few in the region capable of exporting power. Its neighbours rely on imports to cover between 30 and 50 percent of their consumption. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Michael Kahn and Keiron Henderson)