SARAJEVO Feb 17 The Muslim Bosniak member of
Bosnia's presidency said on Friday that Bosnia would appeal a
top U.N. court's ruling clearing Serbia of blame for genocide,
despite a warning by his Serb and Croat counterparts that it
would provoke a political crisis.
"The request for (revision) will be filed next week," Bakir
Izetbegovic, who heads the largest Bosniak party, SDA, told a
news conference. "We are interested in the truth and the process
of reconciliation based on the truth."
The 2007 judgment by the International Court of Justice
exonerated Serbia of direct responsibility for the killing, rape
and "ethnic cleansing" in Bosnia, but concluded that Serbia had
failed in its responsibility to prevent genocide.
