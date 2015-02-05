* Bosnian Serb MPs pass disputed law despite warnings
* Prison terms dropped from draft law
* New law fuels concern over media freedom
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Feb 5 Bosnian Serb lawmakers
voted on Thursday to criminalise social media posts deemed
offensive or disruptive despite warnings from watchdogs and
embassies that the move would further harm freedom of speech in
the region.
The legislation introduces fines of up to 800 marka ($474)
for social media posts deemed to disturb public order or contain
offensive or insulting content, and comes almost a year to the
day since a wave of unrest in Bosnia organised in part through
Facebook.
Facing a storm of criticism, the government removed measures
introducing prison terms and said the bill did not apply to
criticism of the government.
But it was still condemned by watchdogs already worried over
the state of civic freedoms in Bosnia and the autonomous Serb
Republic in particular. The Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) called it "devastating".
"By including social media in the law, there is a danger
that officials could interpret ill-defined terms to sanction and
limit the free flow of information and free expression online,"
said OSCE media freedom representative Dunja Mijatovic.
Critics say much of the electronic and print media in the
Serb Republic are already under the control of the ruling SNSD
party of Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, who has sought to
nurture ties with Russia.
"Nobody aims to ban with this law the expression of anyone's
opinion," said Interior Minister Dragan Lukac. "Our primary
intention is to protect the citizens."
The government cited a similar law in Montenegro, a country
run by the same party since the breakup of Yugoslavia in the
early 1990s. No other country in the region is known to provide
such sanction for social media posts.
Bosnia's Serb Republic largely escaped the wave of unrest in
February last year over unemployment, corruption and political
and economic stagnation.
But officials frequently cited threats to public order by
opponents of the government, and briefly detained a man last
year after he called on Facebook for protests against Dodik.
Concerns over media freedom deepened in December when
Bosnian Serb police led a raid on the Sarajevo offices of an
independent web portal, Klix, after it published an audio
recording that it said contained the voice of Serb Republic
Prime Minister Zeljka Cvijanovic discussing buying MPs in the
regional parliament.
Cvijanovic said the tape was fabricated.
Opposition deputies boycotted the debate on the law on
Tuesday. Opposition MP Nenad Stevandic said: "Such a bad and
ugly law cannot be made pretty by any amendments."
($1 = 1.6894 marka)
(Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson and
Andrew Heavens)