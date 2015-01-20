* Thousands of borrowers seeking relief from surge in Swiss
franc
* Hypo holds almost all loans denominated in francs in
Bosnia
SARAJEVO Jan 20 The Bosnian unit of Austria's
nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria Bank said on Tuesday it
would offer more favourable repayment terms to its 6,100
borrowers seeking relief from a surge in the value of the Swiss
franc.
The bank accounts for nearly all loans denominated in Swiss
francs in Bosnia, the value of which has jumped to some 400
million marka ($237 million) since the Swiss National Bank
scrapped its cap on the franc, compared with 340 million
beforehand.
"We are discussing with regional banking agencies new
measures we may take to address the concerns of our clients,"
Dragan Kovacevic, the Bosnian unit's chief executive officer,
told reporters.
The bank has already offered to convert loans into euros or
local currency but at higher interest rates, or to let borrowers
repay using fixed exchange rates under additional conditions,
and it has also offered to write off loan instalments, he said.
Nearly 10,000 Bosnians took out franc mortgages to
capitalise on low Swiss interest rates in the early 2000s, only
to lose out when the financial crisis hit and the value of the
franc surged, driving up their debt-servicing costs.
A spokeswoman for the bank said many clients had rejected
more favourable terms of payment offered in recent years and had
sued the bank over what they believed was an illegal
arrangement.
Their problems have now been compounded by the lifting of
the franc cap. Kovacevic said many borrowers who accepted easier
terms had already repaid their loans.
The total credit portfolio of Bosnian banks, majority
foreign-owned, amounts to 16.7 billion marka, with a
non-performing loan ratio of 15.6 percent.
Kovacevic said nearly half of all franc-indexed loans
disbursed by Hypo Alpe Adria bank have gone sour.
Austria in December agreed to sell Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkans
network to private equity firm Advent and European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for up to 200 million
euros ($231 million), as it pushes ahead with winding down the
lender.
($1 = 1.689 Bosnian marka)
($1 = 0.8646 euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela and Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt
Robinson and Hugh Lawson)