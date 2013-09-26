* Japan's Hitachi and Chinese consortium still in running
* A consortium led by Spain's Cobra ruled out
* The winner to be picked by the end of the year
* Project estimated to cost $1.14 bln
SARAJEVO, Sept 26 Two bidders remain in the
running to build a 450 megawatt (MW) coal-fired unit at the
Tuzla power plant in Bosnia, an official at the country's top
power utility EPBiH said on Thursday, adding a third bidding
consortium had been dropped.
The two are Japan's Hitachi and a Chinese
consortium which includes China Gezhouba Group and
Guandong Electric Power Design, Enver Agic, the president of
EPBiH's supervisory board said by telephone.
A third bidding group led by Spain's Cobra, a technology
subsidiary of infrastructure firm ACS, which also
included Toshiba, a unit of Hungary's state-run power
firm MVM and Poland's Rafako, had been ruled out, he added.
"The bid by the Cobra-led consortium has been dropped from
the contest as it failed to submit necessary documentation,"
Agic said.
He added that EPBiH should pick the winner from Hitachi and
the Chinese consortium by the end of this year.
The cost to add the new unit at the Tuzla power plant is
estimated at 1.65 billion Bosnian marka ($1.14 billion). The
plant in northern Bosnia currently has six units and produces
around 3,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity a year.
The project will be one of the largest investments into the
Balkan country's energy infrastructure, which needs upgrading as
many of its coal-fired plants are way past their prime.
($1=1.448 Bosnian marka)
