SARAJEVO Jan 30 Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic raised 19.8 million Bosnian marka ($10.4 million) in an
auction of one-year treasury bills on Monday, aimed at helping
it plug a budget gap in the absence of funds from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Data from the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE) showed the
average yield rose to 1.0 percent from 0.3 percent at the last
comparable sale in July 2016, as investors placed bids for 37.4
million marka against 20 million marka on offer.
The Serb Republic is awaiting a loan instalment from the
IMF, which last September approved a three-year extended loan
arrangement for Bosnia worth 553.3 million euros ($592 million)
to back the Balkan country's economic reforms.
The lender has already paid out 79.2 million euros. But to
access the next tranche of 80 million euros, Bosnia must pass a
law raising excise taxes, and its other autonomous region, the
Bosniak-Croat Federation, must adopt a new banking law.
The IMF distributes the loan payments to Bosnia's central
government in Sarajevo, but the principal beneficiaries are the
two autonomous regions.
($1 = 1.833 Bosnian marka)
