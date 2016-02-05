BANJA LUKA Bosnia Feb 5 Bosnia's autonomous
Serb Republic aims to raise 30 million Bosnian marka ($17.2
million) in an auction of its debut one-month treasury bills on
Feb. 15, to help pay maturing debt in the absence of funds from
the International Monetary Fund.
The auction will be carried out on the Banja Luka Stock
Exchange, the region's finance ministry said on Friday.
Bosnia's two regions, the Serb Republic and the
Bosniak-Croat Federation, badly need cash to plug their budget
deficits or finance maturing debt after they failed to secure a
new loan from the IMF because of delays in carrying out economic
reforms.
The regions' prime ministers invited an IMF mission this
week to visit Bosnia in the following weeks to resume talks on
an Extended Fund Facility worth about 1 billion Bosnian marka
.
($1 = 1.745 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic and Gordana Katana; Editing by
Larry King)