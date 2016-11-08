SARAJEVO Nov 8 The yield on nine-month treasury bills issued by Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation fell further into negative territory on Tuesday as banks snapped up the paper as a cheaper alternative to keeping money at the central bank.

The region met its target, raising 30 million Bosnian marka ($17 million) to help plug a budget gap, with the average yield at -0.04 percent, compared with -0.0167 percent at the previous sale, held last month.

Investors, mostly banks, placed bids of 86.6 million marka, data from the regional Finance Ministry showed.

Bosnia's central bank in July introduced a negative interest rate on commercial banks' reserves that exceed the obligatory reserve rate of 10 percent to boost lending.

The central bank, which did not charge banks for keeping their money reserves with it, set a fee for the banks' surplus reserves equal to 50 percent of interest rates that the European Central Bank charges for commercial bank deposits, which are now at -0.4 percent.

The move has prompted banks to instead purchase the region's debt as it is less costly than keeping their surplus reserves with the central bank, a Finance Ministry official told Reuters.

Bosnia's two autonomous regions, the Federation and the Serb Republic, have a combined budget deficit of about 1 billion marka and need cash to help cover their financing needs.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September approved a three-year loan for Bosnia worth 553.3 million euros ($611 million) to help fund economic reforms.

It has disbursed 79.2 million euros so far and the next instalment of about 150 million marka will depend on the progress of the reforms agreed under the programme.

($1 = 0.9060 euros)

($1 = 1.768 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and John Stonestreet)