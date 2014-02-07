* Protesters set fire to government buildings
* Police use rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannons in
Sarajevo
* Protesters angry over unemployment, political inertia
* Unrest unprecedented since 1992-95 war
By Dado Ruvic and Maja Zuvela
TUZLA/SARAJEVO, Bosnia, Feb 7 Protesters across
Bosnia set fire to government buildings and fought with riot
police on Friday as long-simmering anger over lack of jobs and
political inertia fuelled a third day of the worst civil unrest
in Bosnia since a 1992-95 war.
Tear gas and smoke blanketed downtown Sarajevo, where police
fired rubber bullets on several thousand protesters who set fire
to the headquarters of the cantonal government.
They also tried to force their way into the seat of the
country's presidency, but were repelled by special police firing
water cannon.
In the town of Tuzla, once the industrial heart of northern
Bosnia, protests over factory closures again turned violent.
Demonstrators stoned and torched the seat of the local authority
and clashed with police. Trapped by the flames, some leapt from
windows, a Reuters photographer said.
"I think this is a genuine Bosnian spring. We have nothing
to lose, there will be more and more of us in the streets, there
are around 550,000 unemployed people in Bosnia," said Almir
Arnaut, an unemployed economist and activist from Tuzla.
A Reuters reporter said two cars and a police guard's cabin
were set on fire in front of the presidency building in Sarajevo
and black smoke could be seen from afar.
"I feel like it is 1992 again," said Amira Sadikovic, a
professor, as protesters pelted the local government building
with stones, cans and bottles as it was licked by flames.
A government building in the central town of Zenica was also
set alight, local media reported. Protesters, many of whom
heeded calls on Facebook to take to the streets, chanted
"Thieves!" and "Revolution!"
SPREADING PROTESTS
Observers could point to no single cause for the protests,
which started on Wednesday in Tuzla and spread to towns and
cities across the impoverished former Yugoslav republic, where
more than one in four of the workforce are jobless.
The unrest is unprecedented in postwar Bosnia, where Serbs,
Croats and Muslim Bosniaks have tolerated political stagnation
for years rather than risk a return to conflict.
Bosnia's recovery has been held hostage to an unwieldy
power-sharing system based on ethnic quotas set in the
U.S.-brokered peace deal that ended the war, in which an
estimated 100,000 people died.
Ethnic politicking has stymied governance and left the
country trailing its ex-Yugoslav peers on the road to membership
of the European Union, which neighbouring Croatia joined last
year.
"What is happening is what was long expected to happen. If
some people need to resign, they should resign," said Zeljko
Komsic, the Croat member of the country's tripartite presidency.
The government held an emergency session and called on
protesters to negotiate.
"As long as there are ethnic divisions, deeply rooted
corruption and nepotism there will be no solution for this
society," political analyst Gojko Beric told Reuters.
At least eight people were injured in Tuzla, police said,
including two police officers, one of them seriously.
