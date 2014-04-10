SARAJEVO, April 10 The European Investment Bank
(EIB) will lend Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH 37.5
million euros ($51.8 million) to help it build a 20 megawatt
(MW) hydropower plant on the Bosna river, EPBiH said on
Thursday.
The total cost of the Vranduk hydro power plant in central
Bosnia is pegged at 75 million euros ($104 million). The
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
had earlier extended a 26 million euro loan for the
project.
EPBiH, which will finance the remainder of the cost, said
last week it had extended until April 29 a deadline for firms
looking to pre-qualify for a contract to build the plant.
Bosnia produces 40 percent of its electricity from
hydropower and the rest from coal-fired plants, making the
Balkan country one of only a few in the region capable of
exporting power.
EPBiH, the largest of Bosnia's three power utilities,
operates two coal-fired plants and three hydropower plants with
a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela, Editing by Erica Billingham)