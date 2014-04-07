* Growth forecast sees stronger exports, infrastructure
projects
* Bad loans the biggest challenge, governor warns
* IMF loan still possible, Kozaric says
* Bosnia's Serb half does not want to continue IMF deal
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, April 7 Bosnia's economy is likely to
grow 2.4 percent this year on stronger exports and industrial
output after expanding 1.5 percent in 2013, central bank
governor Kemal Kozaric said on Monday.
Kozaric told an annual news conference that Bosnia recorded
deflation of 1.2 percent in 2013, its first year of negative
price changes.
He warned that bad loans stood at a record 15.1 percent of
all loans outstanding at the end of 2013, although the banking
sector had good liquidity and an average capital adequacy ratio
of 17 percent.
Lenders in Bosnia, mainly made up of two branches of
Austria's ailing bank Hypo Alpe Adria and three other
banks, posted a combined net loss of 36 million Bosnian marka
($25.2 million) in 2013 compared with a profit of 127.3 million
marka the previous year.
"Profitability and bad loans are the biggest problems and
challenges facing the banking sector," Kozaric said.
He said the economy should grow thanks to stable exports of
electricity, wood and food products and because of planned
infrastructure projects, such as the construction of new
sections of a north-to-south highway.
Industrial output in 2013 was up 6.4 percent on the previous
year.
Bosnia could still meet the terms set by the International
Monetary Fund for a continuation of its 385 million euro ($527
million) loan deal by April 25 when the lender's board is due to
meet, Kozaric said.
The IMF in February froze its standby arrangement with the
Balkan country over the governments' failure to implement agreed
economic policies.
"The IMF arrangement is not broken, the door still remains
open," Kozaric said. He warned, however, the deal would be off
if one of Bosnia's two autonomous regions rejected it.
The country's Serb Republic has said it was unwilling to
continue the IMF arrangement and has instead secured an
alternative Russian loan to fill its budget gap. The terms of
the Russian loan have not been disclosed.
The Serb Republic and the other autonomous region, the
Federation dominated by Muslim Bosniaks and Croats, need IMF
cash to plug their respective budget gaps. The Federation still
counts on the lender's money.
($1 = 0.7303 Euros)
($1=1.425 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing
by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hugh Lawson)