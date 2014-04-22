(Adds more detail)
SARAJEVO, April 22 A Chinese consortium is the
only bidder for a $1.16 billion project to build a 450 megawatt
coal-fired power generation unit in Bosnia after Hitachi
pulled out of the race, Bosnia's top power utility
EPBiH said on Tuesday.
The consortium, which includes China Gezhouba Group
and Guandong Electric Power Design, placed the only
valid bid that will be evaluated by EPBiH's management,
supervisory board and shareholders' assembly, EPBiH said.
The utility said in a statement Hitachi had sent a
notification which said: "Due to the political situation in
Bosnia it is not in a position to join the project and place its
final offer."
In February, Bosnia was rocked by protests over
unemployment, corruption and political inertia, during which
several regional governments were brought down.
At the same time, talks with the European Union on a
constitutional reform that would remove discrimination against
minorities and allow Bosnia apply for the membership of the
bloc, collapsed amid political wrangling.
The cost of the new unit at the Tuzla power plant is
estimated at 1.65 billion Bosnian marka ($1.16 billion). The
plant in northern Bosnia currently has six units and produces
around 3,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity a year.
The project is seen as one of the largest investments into
the Balkan country's energy infrastructure, which needs
upgrading as many of its coal-fired plants are way past their
prime.
($1= 1.415 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane
Merriman)