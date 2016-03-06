By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, March 6
attended by the man convicted in the Boston Marathon bombing has
told filmmakers they cannot shoot scenes on campus for an
upcoming movie about the deadly attack.
Gerry Kavanaugh, the acting chancellor of the University of
Massachusetts in Dartmouth, said in a statement that the school
would turn down the request from CBS Films because a movie shoot
would be "too disruptive to our campus community."
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was a sophomore at the school when he and
his older brother, Tamerlan, carried out the April 2013 bombing,
which killed three and injured hundreds.
The movie, called "Patriots Day," stars Mark Wahlberg and is
scheduled for release in December.
Kavanaugh said the administration had discussed the
producers' request with students, faculty, staff and other
stakeholders before deciding to decline it.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted at trial and sentenced to
death. Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a shootout with police in
Watertown, Massachusetts.
Last month, Watertown officials said they had rejected a
request from the filmmakers to recreate the shootout in the
neighborhood where it occurred because it was not in the town's
best interest.
Two of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's friends at UMass Dartmouth were
sentenced to prison for removing a backpack containing empty
fireworks shells from his dormitory room while a massive manhunt
was underway three days after the attack. A third college friend
was sentenced for lying to investigators about the incident.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax, editing by Larry King)