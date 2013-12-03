BOSTON Dec 3 Firefighters battled an
eight-alarm fire that engulfed several floors of a brick office
building in south Boston on Tuesday morning, blocking traffic
near South Station, the city's main transit hub, during the
morning rush hour.
No injuries were reported, and the fire, which erupted
before dawn, continued to burn by mid-morning. Investigators
were unable to gain access to parts of the five-story building,
the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 4:29 a.m. EST (0929
GMT), the department said. Fire officials raised eight alarms
and sounded evacuation sirens.
Cleaners in the building escaped through the back door, the
department said, as firefighters forced open the entrance to the
building, which had been undergoing renovations.
Photos posted by the fire department on Twitter showed
flames shooting out of ground-floor windows into darkness,
charred window frames.
The department said a fire official had estimated damages at
about $2 million. The cause was still under investigation.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Jeffrey Benkoe)