SWAT officers stand guard after two explosions interrupted the running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Investigators on Tuesday searched for the person or group responsible for planting two bombs at the Boston Marathon finish line that killed three people and wounded more than 100 in the worst bomb attack on U.S. soil since September 11, 2001.

Here are some Twitter reactions from Indian politicians and celebrities:

MANMOHAN SINGH, prime minister: The people of India join me in condemning the attack in strongest terms. We stand in solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved families, the injured and the people of the United States.

MILIND DEORA, lawmaker: Terrible to wake up to the news of a terror attack in Boston, where I lived for many years. Sending my prayers to all the folks there.

NARENDRA MODI, chief minister of Gujarat: Saddened to hear about the terror attack during the Boston Marathon. My thoughts and prayers with everyone affected by the attack.

TUSHAR A. GANDHI, author & columnist: Good to see the Boston Police Commissioner honestly saying 'I don't know' and retracting his previous unsubstantiated comment.

NIRUPAMA RAO, India's ambassador to the U.S.: Thinking of all my friends in Boston today; my heart goes out to victims of tragic explosions at #BostonMarathon ... Any Indian nationals if affected by tragic blasts at #BostonMarathon may please contact @IndianEmbassyUS <twitter.com/IndianEmbassyUS> /202-939-7000

RANVIR SHOREY, actor: From Jaipur to Boston, it's a sad, depressing world. Prayers, Peace. Trudge on.

VIR DAS, stand-up comedian: Sad to hear about Boston. Prayers and strength to you all.

LISA RAY, actor: What a day. Speechless #Boston

VISHAL DADLANI, music composer: Mankind, polarised by religion and politics, turns upon itself once again. #Boston

(Compilation by Shashank Chouhan)