BOSTON May 8 Boston's landmark Prudential
Center and some 13,500 businesses and residences in the area
temporarily lost electricity on Tuesday, less than two months
after a more serious outage.
Northeast Utilities said Tuesday's outage started at
the same site on Scotia Street where a transformer caught fire
in March, leaving more than 20,000 customers without power, some
for days.
Northeast Utilities is investigating Tuesday's outage, which
lasted less than an hour because electrical components were not
damaged, said spokeswoman Caroline Pretyman.
She said crews have been working around the clock since the
outage in March to replace the transformer, make other repairs
and provide additional backup to the downtown Boston power
network.