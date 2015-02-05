Feb 5 Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), two of
Canada's biggest banks, looked at buying U.S. lender Boston
Private Bank & Trust Co, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
RBC was in talks last month to buy Boston Private, before it
reached a deal to acquire another U.S.-based lender, the Journal
said, citing two people. (on.wsj.com/1Aw39Mu)
One of the people said RBC ultimately decided that Boston
Private wasn't a good fit because it wanted a wealth management
platform and not a private banking platform, the Journal said.
RBC initially valued Boston Private at $2 billion, but later
concluded that the valuation was too high and passed on, buying
First Republic Corp in San Francisco, the newspaper
said.
Canada's major banks, which emerged from the financial
crisis largely unscathed, have been on a global hunt to expand
their wealth management business.
RBC said on Jan. 22 that it would buy Los Angeles-based City
National Corp for $5.4 billion, as it pushes deeper into
the U.S. wealth management business.
CIBC was also on the list of potential buyers for Boston
Private, the Journal reported, citing a third person.
"We don't comment on rumors or speculation," CIBC spokesman
Kevin Dove told Reuters on Thursday.
Boston Private and RBC were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)