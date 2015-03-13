BRIEF-Owens & Minor Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Owens & minor reports 1st quarter 2017 financial results and announces acquisition
March 13 Boston Scientific Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved its device to prevent stroke in patients with a dangerous irregular heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation.
The umbrella-shaped product, called the Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device, is designed to spare heart patients a lifetime of taking anticoagulant drugs, such as warfarin, that carry a high risk of bleeding.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.