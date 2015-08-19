Aug 19 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its device to prevent the block of arteries in the legs which leads to peripheral artery disease.

Peripheral artery disease occurs when the buildup of fat and other substances in blood narrows or blocks arteries, leading to painful ulcers and infections, or amputation of the toes or feet. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)