(Adds comment from Boston Scientific representative; adds
dateline)
By Zachary Fagenson and Jessica Dye
MIAMI/NEW YORK Nov 13 Boston Scientific Corp
was ordered Thursday to pay four women a total of $26.7
million after it was found liable for selling faulty
transvaginal mesh devices, following one of the first federal
trials resulting from thousands of lawsuits over the devices.
After deliberating for a few hours, a Miami federal court
jury found Boston Scientific liable following an eight-day
trial. Plaintiffs said they suffered injuries such as pain,
bleeding and infection as a result of the company's Pinnacle
device, used to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary
incontinence.
The company was ordered to pay the women $26.7 million in
compensatory damages, between $6.5 million and $6.7 million
each. It will not face additional punitive damages.
Boston Scientific is facing 14,000 federal lawsuits over its
mesh devices. It is one of seven companies - including Johnson &
Johnson's Ethicon Inc and C.R. Bard - that have
been hit with lawsuits over the products. Endo International Plc
said in September it had set aside $1.6 billion to
settle "substantially all" the cases against it and its American
Medical Systems unit.
During the Miami trial, plaintiffs' lawyers accused Boston
Scientific of failing to perform critical safety studies in its
rush to bring the device to market. The company denied it had
done anything wrong and said each woman and her doctor had been
aware of the risks.
One plaintiff, Amal Eghnayem, said the verdict was fair. Jim
Perdue, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said, "this company needs
to understand that jurors will understand what (it) did, and
will not hesitate to award the damages necessary."
A representative for Boston Scientific, Kelly Leadem, said
the company disagreed with the verdict and believed it had
strong grounds to challenge in post-trial motions and on appeal.
Boston Scientific previously faced three trials in state
court over the mesh, resulting in two wins for the company and
one $73 million loss, later reduced to $34 million.
Boston Scientific is currently in another federal trial in
West Virginia involving claims from four women implanted with
the company's Obtryx device for stress urinary incontinence.
The Miami and West Virginia cases are both "bellwether," or
test, trials, that will help both sides assess the claims'
value.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Zachary Fagenson in
Miami; Editing by Chris Reese, Alexia Garamfalvi, Bernard Orr
and Dan Grebler)