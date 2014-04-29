April 29 Boston Scientific Corp reported
a higher adjusted profit in the first quarter, helped by higher
sales of its neuromodulation and heart rhythm management
devices.
The company's net earnings rose to $133 million, or 10 cents
per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss
of $354 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier when it
took goodwill impairment, resutructuring and other charges
of$578 million.
Excluding items, earnings rose to $268 million, or 20 cents
per share, from $224 million, or 16 cents per share, from a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)