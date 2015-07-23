July 23 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp, dogged by litigation expenses last year, reported a jump in quarterly profit.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $102 million, or 8 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $4 million, or break even on a per share basis, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.6 pct to $1.84 billion. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Joyjeet Das)