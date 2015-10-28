Oct 28 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a 2.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as sales rose in all three of its divisions.

The company posted a net loss of $198 million, or 15 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with net profit of $43 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.89 billion from $1.85 billion. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)