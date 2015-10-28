* Raises 2015 adj profit view on new product launches
* Q3 profit tops analysts' estimates by a penny
* Surgical devices rev grows 17.5 pct, best among 3 units
* Shares up 4 pct in light premarket trading
Oct 28 Medical device maker Boston Scientific
Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
and raised its full-year profit forecast, as its expects a pick
up in sales due to new devices.
Boston Scientific won regulatory approval in the latest
third quarter to launch two stents in the United States and a
new defibrillator in the European Economic Area.
Strong demand for its surgical products, helped the
company's profit and sales top analysts expectation in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30.
The medical device maker raised its full-year adjusted
profit forecast to 90-92 cents per share from 88-92 cents.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 91 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Boston Scientific's MedSurg unit - which makes surgical
products, excluding those for the heart - notched sales growth
of 17.5 percent in the third quarter.
That helped the unit overtake the defibrillators and
implantable devices unit as the second-biggest contributor to
the company's revenue.
Sales in the company's cardiovascular business, its biggest,
increased 9 percent in the quarter.
Total revenue increased 2.3 percent to $1.89 billion, above
analysts' average estimate of $1.86 billion.
However, revenue rose 9 percent, excluding the impact of a
strong dollar and divested businesses.
The company posted a net loss of $198 million, or 15 cents
per share, including litigation and impairment charges of $524
million, or 39 cents per share.
It earned $43 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned 24 cents per
share, edging past analysts expectations of 23 cents.
The company's shares were up 4 percent at $17.50 in light
volumes in premarket trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)