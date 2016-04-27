April 27 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher sales of cardiovascular products, its biggest business.

The company's net income was $202 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31.

In the year-earlier quarter, Boston Scientific had reported a net loss of $1 million, which included charges related to acquisition, litigation and restructuring.

Revenue rose to $1.96 billion from $1.77 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)