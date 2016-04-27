(Adds share movement)
April 27 Boston Scientific Corp reported
a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales
of its heart stents and clot-removal product, and the medical
device maker raised its full-year revenue forecast.
Boston Scientific shares rose as much as 10.4 percent to
touch a decade high of $21.74 in morning trading.
Sales in the company's cardiovascular business, which is
also its biggest and includes catheters and heart stents, rose
11 percent to $790 million in the first quarter ended March 31.
Results were particularly helped by better adoption of the
company's Synergy stent and Watchman surgical device, which
prevents strokes, RBC Capital Market analysts said.
However, sales in the company's cardiac rhythm management
business, which sells pacemakers and defibrillators among other
devices, fell 4 percent to $492 million.
The company and its rival, St. Jude, have been
losing ground in the cardiac rhythm management market to
Medtronic Plc, whose MRI-compatible pacemakers have
become popular among heart patients.
However, Boston Scientific won U.S. FDA approval for a
string of MRI-compatible products, including pacemakers and
pacing leads, earlier this week.
Analysts said the FDA approval for its devices should
alleviate softness in the rhythm management business.
Boston Scientific now expects full-year revenue of $8.08
billion to $8.23 billion, compared with its previous estimate of
$7.90 billion to $8.10 billion.
The company reported net income of $202 million, or 15 cents
per share, compared with a loss of $1 million a year earlier.
The year-earlier results included charges related to
acquisitions, litigation and restructuring.
Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share, well
above the average analyst estimate of 24 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $1.96 billion from $1.77 billion, beating
the average forecast of $1.91 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)