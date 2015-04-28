(Adds details, shares)
April 28 Medical device maker Boston Scientific
Corp cut its full-year revenue and profit forecasts as
it continues to bear the brunt of charges from a number of
lawsuits.
Shares of the company, which also reported a quarterly net
loss due to litigation costs, fell 0.7 percent to $17.85 in
premarket trading on Tuesday.
Boston Scientific said in February it would pay Johnson &
Johnson $600 million to settle a long-running lawsuit
over Boston Scientific's acquisition of rival Guidant in 2005.
There are also thousands of claims in court against Boston
Scientific related to alleged injuries caused by its
transvaginal mesh devices.
The company cut its full-year revenue forecast to
$7.225-$7.375 billion from $7.30-$7.50 billion and GAAP profit
forecast to 32-38 cents per share from 42-48 cents.
Boston Scientific posted a net loss of $1 million for the
first quarter ended March 31, but broke even on a per share
basis.
The company posted a profit of $133 million, or 10 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding litigation costs of $193 million and other
charges, the company earned 21 cents per share in the latest
quarter, in line with analysts' average estimate.
The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company's revenue fell
1.12 percent to $1.76 billion.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)