(Repeats to add story keyword used by media customers)

Oct 26 Boston Scientific Corp's quarterly revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by higher demand for its heart devices, and the medical device maker raised its full-year forecast again.

The company's shares were up 2.5 percent at $23 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Boston Scientific said it now expected full-year revenue to range $8.335 billion to $8.385 billion, up from a previous estimate of $8.270 billion to $8.370 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $8.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the cardiovascular business, the company's biggest unit by revenue, rose 13.5 percent to $825 million in the quarter.

The unit includes its clot-preventing device Watchman and drug-releasing heart stent Synergy.

Sales in its medsurg unit, which includes devices for neuromodulation and pelvic procedures, rose 15.3 percent to $753 million.

Boston Scientific, which agreed to buy EndoChoice Holdings Inc earlier this month to expand its endoscopy business, also raised the lower end of its adjusted profit forecast by 2 cents to $1.09 per share. The company retained the upper end at $1.11 per share.

The company, founded in 1979, reported a net profit of $228 million, or 17 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared with a loss of $198 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier, largely due to litigation charges.

Excluding special items, the company earned 27 cents per share, in line with the average analyst estimate.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said net sales rose 11.5 percent to $2.11 billion, beating the Wall Street estimate of $2.07 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)