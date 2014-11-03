MIAMI Nov 3 A lawyer representing four women in
Miami federal court who say they were injured by Boston
Scientific Corp's transvaginal mesh accused the company
on Monday of ignoring patient safety in its haste to get the
devices on the market.
"They set a priority that should never exist inside a
medical device company - speed as No. 1," said plaintiffs'
lawyer Jim Perdue during opening arguments in the trial, which
is one of two that began Monday against the company over the
devices.
Perdue is representing four women implanted with the
company's Pinnacle device to treat pelvic organ prolapse. During
his opening statement, he said the company fast-tracked the
device without performing any human or animal testing and used
materials that it had been warned weren't meant to be
permanently implanted in human bodies, all in an effort to keep
up with competitors.
A lawyer for Boston Scientific, Molly Craig, said similar
mesh products had been used successfully in a variety of medical
applications for decades. Each woman suffered from serious
problems and, along with their doctors, was well aware of the
risks that went along with the device, she said.
"Just because a complication occurs does not mean a product
is defective and doesn't mean a person or company is at fault,"
Craig told the nine-member jury.
The cases are among more than 23,000 that have been filed
against Boston Scientific over its mesh devices in U.S. federal
and state courts. Other device makers, including C.R. Bard
and Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Inc, also face
thousands of mesh cases.
Plaintiffs generally allege the devices are defectively made
from a substandard material, causing injuries ranging from
bleeding and infection to nerve damage and pain during sex. The
company has said in previous statements that it has made patient
safety a top priority and stands by the devices as an important
treatment option for women.
Boston Scientific has faced three trials over the devices so
far, all in state court. The first two, in Massachusetts, ended
in wins for the company. The third, in Texas, resulted in a $73
million verdict for the plaintiff, which was later reduced to
$34 million under a state damages cap.
U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin, who is overseeing more
than 66,000 mesh lawsuits against seven companies that make the
device, is presiding over the trial in Miami, which he said he
expected to last roughly 10 days.
It is one of the first federal suits to go to trial against
Boston Scientific over the devices. The other began Monday in
West Virginia federal court involving claims from four women who
say they were injured by the company's Obtryx device, which is
used to treat stress urinary incontinence.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Zachary Fagenson in
Miami; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Douglas Royalty)