BOSTON Nov 18 Boston could become the latest in
a string of large U.S. cities to ban smoking and tobacco use by
people under the age of 21 under a measure proposed on Wednesday
by Mayor Marty Walsh.
The move to raise the minimum smoking age from 18 follows
similar steps taken by some 90 U.S. cities and counties
including New York. Hawaii in June became the first state to ban
tobacco use by people under the age of 21.
"We know the consequences of tobacco use are real and can be
devastating," Walsh said in a statement. "These proposed changes
send a strong message that Boston takes the issue of preventing
tobacco addiction seriously, and I hope that message is heard
throughout Boston and across the entire country."
The proposal is subject to the approval of the city's Board
of Health.
Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death
in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths
annually, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Smoking has been on the decline among Boston teens, with
just 7.9 percent reporting cigarette use in 2013, down from 15.3
percent in 2005, Walsh said. But use of e-cigarettes and
inexpensive cigars has risen among teens over the past few
years.
The proposed ban would apply to e-cigarettes, cigars, snuff
and all other tobacco products.
Walsh, a recovered alcoholic, earlier this year banned the
use of chewing tobacco in public spaces in Boston, including the
historic Fenway Park ballpark. The ban also applies to
professional ballplayers, both the Red Sox and visiting teams.
Walsh has also been one of the most outspoken Democratic
opponents of proposed statewide ballot initiatives that would
legalize recreational marijuana use in Massachusetts. Proponents
of those measures aim to put them to a vote in November 2016.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman)