Aug 1 Boston Beer Co Inc's quarterly results missed Wall Street estimates as higher barley costs dented margins, sending the brewer's shares down 8 percent after the bell.

The maker of Samuel Adams beer, however, maintained its forecast for 2012 earnings of $3.80 per share to $4.20 per share. Analysts were expecting the company to earn $4.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, net income fell to $14.4 million, or $1.06 per share, from $28.0 million, or $2.01 a share, in the year ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.19 per share, 9 cents below analysts' average estimate.

Net revenue rose 10 percent to $147.5 million, but were still below Wall Street estimates of $152.5 million.

Gross margin fell to 54.5 percent in the second quarter from 57 percent a year earlier.

Shares of the Boston-based company were trading at $98.00 in extended trading after closing at $106.62 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.