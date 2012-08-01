* Q2 adj EPS $1.19 vs est $1.28
* Q2 rev up at $147.5 mln vs est $152.5 mln
* Shares fall 8 pct after the bell
Aug 1 Boston Beer Co Inc's quarterly
results missed Wall Street estimates as higher barley costs
dented margins, sending the brewer's shares down 8 percent after
the bell.
The maker of Samuel Adams beer, however, maintained its
forecast for 2012 earnings of $3.80 per share to $4.20 per
share. Analysts were expecting the company to earn $4.20 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, net income fell to $14.4 million, or
$1.06 per share, from $28.0 million, or $2.01 a share, in the
year ago period.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.19 per share, 9 cents
below analysts' average estimate.
Net revenue rose 10 percent to $147.5 million, but were
still below Wall Street estimates of $152.5 million.
Gross margin fell to 54.5 percent in the second quarter from
57 percent a year earlier.
Shares of the Boston-based company were trading at $98.00 in
extended trading after closing at $106.62 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.